Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed after driver flees police, causes crash in Dearborn

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was killed on Monday after a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash in Dearborn, according to the Dearborn Police Department. 

The incident happened at about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. 

Police say a Wayne County sheriff's deputy observed a white Eco-line (E-350) Ford van excessively speeding and activating his lights to initiate a traffic stop. The sheriff's deputy pursued the van from outside of the city, but it failed to stop. 

The van fled on eastbound Michigan Avenue until it crashed into a Chevy SUV at Gulley Road, killing the 30-year-old woman who was driving the Chevy.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

The suspect had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a suspended license in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. 

Police closed the intersection to investigate the incident. 

First published on December 26, 2022 / 12:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.