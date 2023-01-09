Watch CBS News
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Ann Arbor Thursday

By Tanya Modersitzki

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Thursday. 

Vice President Harris is traveling to Ann Arbor for an event on the climate crisis. She will be discussing the Biden-Harris Administration's work combating the climate crisis. 

Details on the event have not been released.

This visit comes a day after Michigan's 2023 Legislative session begins.

January 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

