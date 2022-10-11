Watch CBS News
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Metro Detroit this weekend

By DeJanay Booth

(CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to stop in Metro Detroit this weekend, White House officials say.

On Oct. 15, Harris is expected to attend a Michigan Democratic Party event with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who are running for reelection.

Officials say Harris is also planning to participate in an event highlighting the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

The visit will end in Southfield where Harris will participate in a voter education event with students.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 5:29 PM

