Veterans recognized at Piquette Square Veterans Park

(CBS DETROIT) - On Veterans Day, a group effort to not only thank, but supply veterans with resources takes place in the Highland Park neighborhood of Detroit.

'It was a blessing. It was an uplift. You know, it's just a proud thing to say that I served my time in the United States Army," says Marcus Cobb, United States Army Veteran.

At Piquette Square's Veterans Park, several veterans and community members joined in to have a barbecue and hand out packages to veterans. The packages include items like non- perishable food items, toiletries, cleaning supplies and more. Cobb volunteers his time helping other veterans like himself. Having spent time homeless and struggling with addiction, he's not only celebrating this time with other veterans, but also his 12th year in recovery. He says days like Veterans Day are important because many of the people in attendance don't often chose to socialize elsewhere.

"I remember the fallen dead soldiers. Yeah. You know, I mean, look to your left and look to your right, you know, and what you see, if it's not there and we're not able to give it back, and then the soldiers that are strong and proud about serving our country, then what's the use," Cobb added.

