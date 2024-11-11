Veterans Day events and deals happening in Metro Detroit

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11. It is a time for reflection and to celebrate and honor those who have served our country.

Here is a list of Veterans Day ceremonies taking place in Metro Detroit, as well as deals veterans and active military members can receive on Monday.

Veterans Day ceremonies in Metro Detroit

Canton Township

Canton Township is hosting its annual Salute to Service event at the Village Theater, located at 50400 Cherry Hill Road.

The free event begins with a 6 p.m. reception, followed by a main stage program at 7 p.m. The event honors those who have served and are currently serving and features memorabilia displays.

Clinton Township

Resurrection Cemetery is holding a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m.

The event is open to the public and will take place at the American Veterans Memorial near the southwest corner of Resurrection Cemetery at 18201 Clinton River Road.

Detroit

Volunteers of American Michigan is honoring more than 100 Detroit veterans with a luncheon at its Detroit Veterans Housing Program, located at 253 East Milwaukee Street.

The nonprofit will host pop-up shopping for free clothing and shoes as well as vendor booths with veteran resources, beginning at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow at 11 a.m., with food being provided by The Whitney.

Detroit

Elmwood Cemetery and the Detroit Historic Civil War Society are holding a 40th annual Veterans Day Observance Ceremony. This year's ceremony has a special emphasis on Civil War soldiers who fought in the 102nd U.S. Colored Troops.

The free event is open to the public and begins at 10 a.m.

The program includes a flyover by the Tuskegee Airmen Flying TG-7A, a flag-raising by Junior ROTC cadets from the Detroit Public Schools Community District and a performance by the Martin Luther King, Jr. High School's marching band, as well as historical remarks and remembrance ceremonies.

Farmington Hills

The City of Farmington Hills Special Services Adults 50 and Better Division is hosting its 28th Veterans Day luncheon and ceremony.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Costick Activities Center, located at 28600 West 11 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

Holly

The Great Lakes National Cemetery is hosting its 20th annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and is located at 4200 Belford Road in Holly.

Sterling Heights

The city of Sterling Heights is hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony and will unveil its new Gulf War memorial.

The ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. in the courtyard between Sterling Heights City Hall and the Sterling Heights Police Department.

Veterans Day deals in Metro Detroit

The Pie Collective by Achatz/Achatz Handmade Pie Co.

Veterans can receive a free slice of their fresh, baked-from-scratch pies. Veterans can enjoy a slice of apple, pecan, pumpkin or Michigan 4-berry at any of The Pie Collective by Achatz/Achatz Handmade Pie Co's nine locations across Metro Detroit. No purchase is necessary. You must present a valid military ID or VA card.

Big Boy

Big Boy is honoring veterans with a free breakfast buffet. All veterans are welcome to come into any participating location to enjoy a free breakfast buffet with staples like hot cakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, waffles, potatoes and all the fixings from opening until 1 p.m.

Buddy's Pizza

Veterans and active service members receive 15% off all dine-in visits, not only on Veterans Day but year-round. This is valid at all full-service locations. You must present a valid military ID or VA card.

Emagine theatres

Veterans and active military service members can enjoy a movie of their choice for free at all Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin Emagine locations.

You can present a service ID or discharge papers.

Hamlin Pub

From opening until closing, all veterans are eligible to receive a special 20% discount on their meals. The offer is valid at Hamlin Pub locations in Rochester Hills, Clarkston, Chesterfield, Shelby Township, Richmond, Davison and St. Clair.

McDonald's

Veterans can enjoy free breakfast combos at participating locations. For breakfast, veterans who present a military ID can enjoy an Egg McMuffin or Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit, along with a hash brown and any size soft drink, tea or coffee.

National Coney Island

National Coney Island is offering free coneys to those with valid military identification or proof of service on Veterans Day. The offer is valid for dine-in only and is good for two free coneys.

The offer is not valid at Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena or MGM Grand Casino.