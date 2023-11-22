Watch CBS News
Verbal altercation escalates into Detroit shooting

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Tuesday shooting that was sparked by a verbal altercation. 

Around 6 p.m. in the 20200 block of Helen, a man and woman were having a verbal altercation that escalated.

The man hit the woman, and then she got a gun and shot him, according to Detroit police. 

The woman is a CPL holder, authorities said. She was detained, and the weapon was recovered. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

