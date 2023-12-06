Gov. Whitmer signs directive to make state government vehicles electric by 2040

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - All state government vehicles in Michigan will be electric by 2040 after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive mandating the state fleet be converted to zero-emission on Dec. 5.

Departments across the state have more than 8,000 vehicles and currently, only three are electric.

"Michigan automakers are on the cutting-edge of the world's switch to zero-emission vehicles, and with today's executive directive to transition our state-owned fleet by 2040, the State of Michigan is leading by example," Whitmer said. "With today's executive directive, I am directing state agencies to begin the process of converting vehicles owned and operated by the state to ZEVs by 2033 for light-duty vehicles and 2040 for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Getting this done will help drive demand of Michigan-made electric vehicles, lower gas and maintenance costs for the state since ZEVs cost far less to fuel and maintain and reduce air and noise pollution in our communities."

The executive directive instructs Michigan state departments and agencies to:

prioritize ZEVs in their fleet

prioritize transitioning vehicles that travel the most miles first

prioritize transitioning vehicles in communities historically impacted by higher pollution

install electric vehicle supply equipment, including publicly accessible chargers, in high-density areas

establish clear exemption criteria for specific fleet vehicles and offer alternative emission reduction options including hybrids

The full executive directive can be found online.