Vehicle search in Monroe uncovers homemade explosive device: police

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a homemade explosive device was found inside a vehicle Thursday in Monroe.

The Monroe Public Safety Department said it arrested a wanted fugitive at a Pilot Gas Station on Dixie Highway. During a search of the vehicle, police found a "suspicious device," later determined to be an explosive device.

Investigators issued an evacuation in the area, which has since been deemed safe and cleared by the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.