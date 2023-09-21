1 person dead after vehicle crashes into Macomb County court building, sheriff's office says

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 20, 2023

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say the driver of a vehicle has died on Wednesday after crashing into the Macomb County Circuit Court building.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the crash. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Authorities say northbound Gratiot Avenue between Crocker and Market Street is closed. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.