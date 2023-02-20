Vanderbilt University staff apologizes after ChatGPT was used to write email about MSU shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Vanderbilt University staff apologized after an email sent to students reflecting on the tragic Michigan State University shooting was written using Open AI's ChatGPT.

The original email was sent out on Thursday, Feb. 16, and at the bottom of the email, there was text that said, "Paraphrase from Open AI's ChatGPT."

ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a chatbot developed by OpenAI. It is powered by artificial intelligence and used to mimic human conversation. It can write essays, poetry, computer programs and answer questions, among a variety of other things.

Nicole M. Joseph, the Associate Dean for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, sent a follow-up email apologizing for using ChatGPT for this type of email on Friday, Feb. 17.

Camilla P. Benbow, Patricia and Rodes Hart Dean of Education and Human Development, released a statement in response to this incident.

"The development and distribution of the initial email did not follow Peabody's normal processes providing for multiple layers of review before being sent," said Benbow. "The university's administrators, including myself, were unaware of the email before it was sent."

Benbow says her office will be conducting a full review into why the decision to use ChatbotGPT to write the email was made.

"During the review, Associate Dean Joseph and Assistant Dean Hasina Mohyuddin will step back from their responsibilities with the EDI office," said Benbow. "In the interim, please contact Professor Duane Watson for assistance."