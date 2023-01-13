Van Dyke Public Schools closed Friday due to threat

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Van Dyke Public Schools in Warren canceled classes Friday due to a threat.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, school officials announced there would be no school on Friday, Jan. 13, due to a potential threat.

"Two brave students saw something on another's phone and reported it to administrators," the school district said in a post on its website. "The Warren PD are working with us to help with the investigation."

No other information has been given at this time.