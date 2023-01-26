Van struck by train in Livingston County after sliding on icy road

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were injured after their van slid on an icy road in Livingston County and could not stop before being hit by a train.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Barron Road, west of Oak Grove Road in Howell Township, after receiving reports of the crash.

Police say that due to the icy road conditions, the van could not stop and went through the stop sign at Barron Road.

The van was then struck by an oncoming train and flipped over before coming to a rest in a ditch.

The driver and passenger in the van both sustained minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital to be treated.