Watch CBS News
Local News

Van Buren Township woman charged in car crash that killed Dearborn dentist

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Family speaks after Dearborn dentist killed in three-car crash
Family speaks after Dearborn dentist killed in three-car crash 03:06

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Van Buren Township woman is facing charges in connection to a crash that killed a Dearborn dentist in September, officials announced.

April Monique Crawford, 50, of Whitmore Lake, has been charged with one count of reckless driving causing death, which holds a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison, and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, causing property damage, which is a 90-day misdemeanor. 

Crawford was charged in connection to the fatal crash that happened at about 4:33 p.m. on Sept. 25 and killed Christopher Clifford, 41, of Whitmore Lake.

Officers responded to Telegraph Road and Carlysle Street after receiving reports of a car crash. 

When they arrived, they found Clifford unresponsive in his vehicle. Fire officials arrived and extricated him from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Crawford was driving on southbound Telegraph Road at a high speed when she allegedly rear-ended Clifford's vehicle. In addition, she allegedly did not stop at the scene of the crash. 

Crawford's arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 21. 

First published on November 2, 2023 / 4:15 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.