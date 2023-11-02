Van Buren Township woman charged in car crash that killed Dearborn dentist

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Van Buren Township woman is facing charges in connection to a crash that killed a Dearborn dentist in September, officials announced.

April Monique Crawford, 50, of Whitmore Lake, has been charged with one count of reckless driving causing death, which holds a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison, and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, causing property damage, which is a 90-day misdemeanor.

Crawford was charged in connection to the fatal crash that happened at about 4:33 p.m. on Sept. 25 and killed Christopher Clifford, 41, of Whitmore Lake.

Officers responded to Telegraph Road and Carlysle Street after receiving reports of a car crash.

When they arrived, they found Clifford unresponsive in his vehicle. Fire officials arrived and extricated him from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Crawford was driving on southbound Telegraph Road at a high speed when she allegedly rear-ended Clifford's vehicle. In addition, she allegedly did not stop at the scene of the crash.

Crawford's arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 21.