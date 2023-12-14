USPS provides tips on how to keep your packages safe from porch pirates
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - USPS provided tips on how to keep your packages safe from porch pirates.
USPS is recommending customers sign up for the free service "Informed Delivery" at usps.com.
With the service, customers can:
- See your package details and tracking history
- Leave USPS Delivery Instructions for your carrier
- Schedule a Redelivery for another day
The Postal Inspection Service is also offering these tips:
- Promptly pick up mail
- Arrange for a prompt pickup
- Use hold for pickup
- Request signature confirmation
More information can be found online.
