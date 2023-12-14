Watch CBS News
Local News

USPS provides tips on how to keep your packages safe from porch pirates

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 14, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 14, 2023 03:58

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - USPS provided tips on how to keep your packages safe from porch pirates

USPS is recommending customers sign up for the free service "Informed Delivery" at usps.com. 

With the service, customers can:

  • See your package details and tracking history
  • Leave USPS Delivery Instructions for your carrier
  • Schedule a Redelivery for another day

The Postal Inspection Service is also offering these tips: 

  • Promptly pick up mail 
  • Arrange for a prompt pickup
  • Use hold for pickup 
  • Request signature confirmation 

More information can be found online

First published on December 14, 2023 / 5:15 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.