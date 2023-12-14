USPS provides tips on how to keep your packages safe from porch pirates

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 14, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 14, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - USPS provided tips on how to keep your packages safe from porch pirates.

USPS is recommending customers sign up for the free service "Informed Delivery" at usps.com.

With the service, customers can:

See your package details and tracking history

Leave USPS Delivery Instructions for your carrier

Schedule a Redelivery for another day

The Postal Inspection Service is also offering these tips:

Promptly pick up mail

Arrange for a prompt pickup

Use hold for pickup

Request signature confirmation

More information can be found online.