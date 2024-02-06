Usher coming to Detroit in September for "Past Present Future" tour

(CBS DETROIT) - Music icon Usher will be making a stop in Detroit this fall for his "USHER: Past Present Future" tour.

The singer and songwriter is set to perform at Little Caesars Arena at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, to celebrate his 30-year career.

He released 24 tour dates Tuesday on social media, with the first show set for Washington D.C. on Aug. 20.

U ready for me? Presenting USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, starting August 2024! Tickets on sale Monday, Feb 12 @ 10am local. Sign up for the fan presale starting Friday, Feb 9 @ 10am | https://t.co/0yQPF9MEQd pic.twitter.com/gZRg2BTFfX — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 6, 2024

Usher, who recently completed two years of residency in Las Vegas, will perform the halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. He is also releasing his ninth studio album, "Coming Home" on Feb. 9.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12. Pre-sales for Citi card members and Verizon customers will begin on Feb. 9.