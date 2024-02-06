Watch CBS News
Usher coming to Detroit in September for "Past Present Future" tour

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - Music icon Usher will be making a stop in Detroit this fall for his "USHER: Past Present Future" tour.

The singer and songwriter is set to perform at Little Caesars Arena at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, to celebrate his 30-year career.

He released 24 tour dates Tuesday on social media, with the first show set for Washington D.C. on Aug. 20.

Usher, who recently completed two years of residency in Las Vegas, will perform the halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. He is also releasing his ninth studio album, "Coming Home" on Feb. 9.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12. Pre-sales for Citi card members and Verizon customers will begin on Feb. 9.

