U.S. Marshals seek tips in search for Michigan murder suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is searching for a Metro Detroit man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in March.

Daniel Lamar Franklin U.S. Marshals Service

On March 26, Daniel Lamar Franklin allegedly shot a man in the area of W. Michigan and W. Warner avenues in Ypsilanti.

Deputies found the victim non-responsive in his vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses at the scene identified Franklin as the shooter. He was last seen wearing red clothing and left the area in an unknown vehicle.

Franklin is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 175 lbs., with brown eyes. His last known hairstyle is short black hair.

Authorities say Franklin has a history of weapons offenses, and they believe he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (866) 865-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online via the USMS Tips App or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.