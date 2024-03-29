3 U.S. Marshals dragged by suspect vehicle in Warren before officer-involved shooting; suspect arrested

Video shows Michigan police shootout, Detroit road closures ahead of NFL Draft and more top stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An officer-involved shooting happened in Warren on Friday as members of the U.S. Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team (DFAT) were trying to arrest a suspect at a hotel, state police said.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, three DFAT team members were attempting to arrest the man, who had several violent felony warrants, at the Days Inn on Convention Boulevard. When they did this, the suspect tried to drive away, dragging the team members.

One of the DFAT team members fired a shot, but no one was struck.

Michigan State Police say the suspect is in custody.

The suspect was not injured, but three team members sustained rash injuries from being dragged.

In addition, no members of the public were injured.

Detectives from the MSP Second District, Special Investigation Section, are investigating the incident due to it involving an officer-involved shooting.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be submitted to the prosecutor's office for review.