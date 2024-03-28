U.S. Coast Guard rescues one jet skier, searches for another in Lake St. Clair
(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a second jet skier after rescuing another Thursday in Lake St. Clair.
Officials say they received a call at about 8:15 p.m. about two jet skiers who were expected to return to the Brandenburg Park area at about 7 p.m.
The Coast Guard launched a search in Anchor Bay near Fair Haven and located one person who was unconscious. Their current condition is unknown.
Crews are continuing the search for the second person.