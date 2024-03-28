Watch CBS News
U.S. Coast Guard rescues one jet skier, searches for another in Lake St. Clair

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a second jet skier after rescuing another Thursday in Lake St. Clair.

Officials say they received a call at about 8:15 p.m. about two jet skiers who were expected to return to the Brandenburg Park area at about 7 p.m.

The Coast Guard launched a search in Anchor Bay near Fair Haven and located one person who was unconscious. Their current condition is unknown.

Crews are continuing the search for the second person.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 11:17 PM EDT

