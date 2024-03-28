U.S. Coast Guard rescues one jet skier, searches for another in Lake St. Clair

DTE asks for another rate increase, hearing on Oakland County school demolition and more top stories

DTE asks for another rate increase, hearing on Oakland County school demolition and more top stories

DTE asks for another rate increase, hearing on Oakland County school demolition and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a second jet skier after rescuing another Thursday in Lake St. Clair.

Officials say they received a call at about 8:15 p.m. about two jet skiers who were expected to return to the Brandenburg Park area at about 7 p.m.

The Coast Guard launched a search in Anchor Bay near Fair Haven and located one person who was unconscious. Their current condition is unknown.

Crews are continuing the search for the second person.