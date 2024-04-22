US Coast Guard ramps up patrols ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - Security is all hands on deck for the 2024 NFL Draft in downtown Detroit beginning on Thursday.

"We're expecting a significant turnout for the NFL Draft," said Lt. Alex Strobehn with the U.S. Coast Guard. "As the United States Coast Guard, were the lead authority for all securities zones on the waterway system."

The U.S. Coast Guard said it will have more patrols on the Detroit River and has created a security zone that is off limits.

"Vessels are not permitted to enter our security zone so this is the time of year that are running. There's a lot of recreational fishing traffic, and if you're planning on coming out here just for that, you need to be aware that you're gonna have to go around the security zone on the draft days," Strobehn said.

Strobehn said the security zone spans 200 yards from the shoreline from Huntington Place to the Detroit Port Authority Pier.

Boats are allowed to cross the Maritime border freely back and forth from the U.S. to Canada; however, that security zone is off limits during draft days.

"That being said, we do have to keep in mind we have a lot of freer traffic that crosses the river, and they have very limited maneuverability, very limited maneuverability," Strobehn said.

So there is no confusion, Strobehn said the security zone will be clearly marked.

"We will have marked law enforcement boats out there each day, blue lights on. It should be very visible to anybody. If anyone has any questions, I can reach out to the United States Coast Guard on channel 16," he said.