US Coast Guard implementing plan to refloat 623-foot freighter stuck in Detroit River

(CBS DETROIT) - The United States Coast Guard says a plan has been approved to free the 623-foot freighter that ran aground in the Detroit River on Monday.

The massive freighter is currently soft aground and is not damaged. The plan to free the freighter has been approved and is set to be implemented at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to the Coast Guard.

It ran aground at about 7:37 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, near the Belle Isle Anchorage as it was carrying 21,000 tons of wheat to Italy from Canada.

Officials say there has been no pollution or impact on commercial traffic due to the situation.

Tugboats arrived to the scene to assist Monday, but were not successful in removing the freighter.