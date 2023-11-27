Freighter carrying 21,000 tons of wheat to Italy runs aground in Detroit River

(CBS DETROIT) - A 623-foot freighter ran aground in the Detroit River Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The freighter ran aground at about 7:37 a.m. near the Belle Isle Anchorage. It is carrying 21,000 tons of wheat from Canada to Italy.

Coast Guard response boats responded to the scene.

Officials say there is no pollution, injuries, damage, or impact to commercial traffic. Tug Wisconsin is also assisting.