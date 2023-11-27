Watch CBS News
Freighter carrying 21,000 tons of wheat to Italy runs aground in Detroit River

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 623-foot freighter ran aground in the Detroit River Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. 

The freighter ran aground at about 7:37 a.m. near the Belle Isle Anchorage. It is carrying 21,000 tons of wheat from Canada to Italy. 

Coast Guard response boats responded to the scene. 

Officials say there is no pollution, injuries, damage, or impact to commercial traffic. Tug Wisconsin is also assisting. 

First published on November 27, 2023 / 10:58 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

