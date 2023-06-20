8 UP prison staff members, including former warden and nurses, charged in 2019 inmate death

(CBS DETROIT) - Eight current and former staff members at the Alger Correctional Facility have been charged in connection to the death of an inmate in 2019, officials said.

Four registered nurses, two corrections officers present at the time of his death, a former warden and an assistant deputy have all been charged for their involvement in this incident.

The following charges were issued:

Former Acting Warden Scott Sprader: One Count - Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Former Assistant Deputy Warden Benny Mercier: One Count - Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, Paul Zelenak: One Count - Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, Nathan Moser: One Count - Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, Barbara Bedient: One Count - Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, John Crane: One Count - Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Former MDOC Sargent Jason Denman: One Count - Misconduct in Office, a 5-year felony

MDOC Officer Shawn Brinkman: One Count - Misconduct in Office, a 5-year felony

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, "Lancaster ceased eating and drinking while incarcerated at Alger Correctional Facility and was placed in an observation cell and in restraints."

Lancaster was kept in those restraints and in the observation cell for three days, then died.

Officials say that Lancaster lost over 50 pounds in 15 days, and several staff members knew about his "deteriorating state," yet no one gave Lancaster emergency medical attention until after he died.

"This death was a preventable tragedy that played out over days and under the defendants' supervision," said Nessel. "These are serious, and numerous, charges that reflect the broad culpability the defendants shoulder in the death of Johnathan Lancaster. The eight defendants had a responsibility for the care and well-being of those in their custody, and my office will continue to rigorously pursue accountability when that is not met."