Watch CBS News
Local News

Update: Woman in custody after shooting at Detroit police station parking lot

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police announced that a woman who is accused of shooting a man in a precinct parking lot on Detroit's east side is now in custody. 

woman-wanted-for-dpd-parking-lot-shooting-1.png
Detroit Police Department

The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot of the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct located in the 11100 block of Gratiot Avenue. 

According to police, the suspect fled the parking lot in a 2014 Ford Fusion with license plate EFA7326.

On Dec. 21 at about 1:56 p.m. Detroit Police announced that the woman was taken into custody.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 11:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.