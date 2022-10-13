Update: Westbound I-94 reopen after closure caused by downed power line

(CBS DETROIT) - State police have reopened westbound I-94 after it was closed due to a downed power line across the freeway lanes.

At about 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, police received calls regarding the downed electrical line.

UPDATE Down Power Line:

10/13 at 9:00 AM

Location:

Westbound I-94 at I-96

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communications Center received calls about an electric wire hanging across the westbound lanes of I-94. 1/ pic.twitter.com/mnUrlKRQX7 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 13, 2022

Police say a live electrical wire was hanging low across the westbound lanes of I-94 near I-96 and prevented traffic from getting through.

Westbound I-94 was closed for about two hours. Motor City Electric arrived at the scene and cut the wire.

According to MSP, it is unknown what caused the wire to fall.

Eastbound I-94 was also closed for a short time while they removed the rest of the wire.

The closures have been lifted, and the roadway is open.

Earlier this morning, state police alerted drivers that the area had been closed and drivers were being ramped off at M-10 due to the downed power line.