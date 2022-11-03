Update: South Lyon High School evacuated due to bomb threat

(CBS DETROIT) - South Lyon High School was evacuated Thursday due to a bomb threat found in the bathroom, which is the third threat at the school in the last month, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Several deputies and K-9 units are on scene clearing the school room-by-room, and police say students, faculty, and staff have been moved to a safe zone where they will stay until the school premises are determined to be safe.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, " a note was discovered in a bathroom which announced the bomb threat at the school located at 1000 N. Lafayette in Lyon Township."

The school was locked down on Monday, Oct. 31, after receiving a threat, and was also locked down on Oct. 25 after officials found a note on a second-floor bathroom wall that said someone was going to shoot up the school.

In addition to this, a similar situation happened on Oct. 4, at South Lyon East High School, in which a 15-year-old student claimed that someone had a gun and was going to shoot up the school.

The 15-year-old sophomore has since been charged with threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the student was suspended and schools officials seek to expel him.

He was ordered to Wixom home and must where a tether. In addition to this, he cannot use social media and is to be monitored by his parents.