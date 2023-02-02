Update: Missing Dexter High School student found safe

UPDATE: According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Ea Kuhr has been found and is safe. No additional details have been given at this time.

DEXTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old as they believe the teen has been groomed over the internet and lured away.

Authorities are searching for missing teen Ea Kuhr as they believe the teen has been groomed over the internet and lured away from family. Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, family members went to Dexter High School to pick up Ea Kuhr, but Ea had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown person.

Police say they believe Ea has been groomed over the internet and lured away from their family.

It is believed that Ea left of their own free will.

According to police, Ea was last seen leaving Dexter High School, walking toward Shield Road wearing light gray sweatpants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.