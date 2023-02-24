Watch CBS News
Update: Missing 11-year-old Detroit girl found

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department announced that missing 11-year-old Arleyah Mullen has been found and is doing okay. 

Police made the update at about 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

Initially, police asked for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home Wednesday night. 

Police say Arleyah left her residence on the 2100 block of East Willis Street without permission around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 and failed to return home. 

She was last seen wearing a black Looney Tunes hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants, and pink and white Nike shoes. 

Arleyah is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 95 pounds. She has black box braids and brown eyes.   

