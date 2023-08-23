UPDATE: Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of 8-year-old stepson

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old stepson after the boy got ahold of an unsecured gun inside their home Saturday night, officials said.

Armani Robinson, 26, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse and tampering with evidence.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, in the 15720 block of Ward in Detroit.

Officials say the boy allegedly found an unsecured handgun inside the house and shot himself in the head. The boy was privately taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"I am literally running out of things to say and write about this continuous stream of children shooting and killing themselves with unsecured guns," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Once again, these deaths are 100% preventable and unnecessary. Does a child have to die in your home before this is taken seriously?"

Robinson was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 23.