8-year-old boy fatally shot in Detroit home

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy died after a shooting inside a Detroit home Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 10:32 p.m. in the 15700 block of Ward Ave. Police say the boy was privately conveyed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The investigation is ongoing, but they believe the child may have got ahold of a gun while inside the home. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

First published on August 21, 2023 / 9:35 AM

