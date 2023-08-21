8-year-old boy fatally shot in Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy died after a shooting inside a Detroit home Saturday night.
The incident happened at about 10:32 p.m. in the 15700 block of Ward Ave. Police say the boy was privately conveyed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing, but they believe the child may have got ahold of a gun while inside the home.
No other information has been released at this time.
