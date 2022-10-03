Watch CBS News
Update: Changes coming to I-75 Modernization Project in Oakland County this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced changes to road closures are coming to the I-75 modernization project this weekend.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, MDOT crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to 11 Mile road. The southbound service drive will also be closed from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696.

MDOT officials say this closure will allow the City of Royal Oak to install a new watermain under the southbound service drive.

This closure will remain in place until Sept. 1, 2023.      

From 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the southbound I-75 exit to eastbound and westbound I-696 will be closed.

Officials say the purpose of this closure is for crews to prepare the area for retaining wall construction.

Also, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Lincoln Avenue to I-696. 

At 5 a.m. on Oct 10, the two-lane ramp will have a single-lane closed until late February 2023.

Officials say during the single-lane closure, access will be maintained to eastbound and westbound I-696.

Here are updates on areas that crews will reopen:

  • both directions of 12 Mile Road under I-75 by 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. 
  • southbound I-75 exit ramp and the 12 Mile Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75
  • northbound I-75 ramps to and from 12 Mile Road (around mid-November)

In February 2023, crews will close 12 Mile Road under I-75, along with the southbound ramps, so that the southbound I-75 bridge over 12 Mile Road can be built. 

For updates on the I-75 Modernization Project, visit the website at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75

