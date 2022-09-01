Update: Boil water advisory in Novi lifted

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The boil water advisory issued for Novi has been lifted, according to city officials.

The advisory has been lifted for the city of Novi as of 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The boil water advisory was issued for the city on Monday, along with advisories for residents in two other Oakland County communities.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the boil water advisories for Commerce Township and Walled Lake were lifted, but additional testing was required before the advisory for Novi could be lifted.

City officials said that when sampling the water, two negative tests taken 24 hours apart were required to lift the advisory.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure due to the loss of water pressure caused by a power outage at Great Lakes Water Authority pump stations during the severe storms on Monday, Aug. 29.

If anyone has any questions or concerns, contact the City of Novi Water and Sewer Division at 248-735-5661.