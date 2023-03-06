Police: Unlicensed driver arrested in fatal crash on I-96

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman is dead after she was struck by another vehicle after exiting her car following a crash on I-96 in Detroit early Saturday morning.

Michigan State Police says the victim lost control of her vehicle and crashed just before 8 a.m. on westbound I-96 near Evergreen Road. The victim then got out of her vehicle to assess the damage and was fatally struck by another vehicle being driven by a 21-year-old Southfield woman.

According to police, the woman was traveling at a speed when she struck the victim's vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The at-fault driver, who was allegedly driving without a license, was taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.

"This was another tragic crash that could have been avoided," stated Lieutenant Mike Shaw, MSP Public Information Officer. "We want to remind everyone to stay in your car after a crash. However, the at-fault driver should have not even been on the road in the first place."

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of relatives. The incident remains under investigation.