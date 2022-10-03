University of Michigan to ban tobacco product use on all campuses

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan is banning the use of all tobacco products on all campuses effective Nov. 17.

University official say the current policy will be renamed the Tobacco-Free University Premises policy and bans electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) -- such as vapes, vape pens and e-cigarettes -- and smokeless tobacco products, such as dip, chew, snuff and snus.

Tobacco will not be allowed in university buildings, facilities and grounds and university-owned vehicles. It is permitted only in privately-owned vehicles and public sidewalks adjacent to public thoroughfares.

Officials say in 2016, Michigan Medicine revised its tobacco-free policy, which prohibited ENDS and smokeless tobacco products in its buildings, grounds, parking lots and ramps.

"This update is a natural progression of our efforts to improve the overall well-being of our campus community," said Rob Ernst, chief health officer and associate vice president of student life for health and wellness.

"Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death, disease and disability in the U.S. When we instituted our smoke-free policy in 2011, this new generation of products was not commonly used. But during the last decade, the sale of ENDS has more than doubled."