University of Michigan students assaulted, police increasing patrols

(CBS DETROIT) - Two University of Michigan students were assaulted over the weekend, and police are stepping up patrols around campus, police said.

The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating the assaults, which happened in the 1000 block of E. University St.

A group of people in front of a residence had confronted the victims, according to police. At this time, the motives for the assaults haven't been determined, but Ann Arbor police and the University of Michigan Police Department released a joint statement following the incidents.

"Over several weeks, the Ann Arbor Police Department and the University of Michigan Police Department collectively met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, University of Michigan Hillel, Chabad House of Ann Arbor, the Jewish Resource Center and its students to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the safety of students and the broader community. Both departments will continue coordinated efforts to increase patrols in the areas surrounding the campus to enhance security and provide additional support."

This statement and the incidents come as the Ann Arbor Police Department also investigates an assault that happened on Sept. 15 after the victim was asked about his religious background.

The 19-year-old was walking near Hill Street and South Forest when a group of men approached him and asked him if he was Jewish.

When he replied with a "yes," the men assaulted him before running away from the area.

"Over the last few days, I've spoken to many in our diverse and multi-cultural community, as well as different faith-based leaders who all condemn this assault while placing an emphasis on our common goals to stand united," Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre C. Anderson said on Sept. 20. "I acknowledge the grace and efforts our many religious organizations who are offering resources and rewards toward helping the AAPD find those responsible. We have a common goal."