University of Michigan police investigating sexual assault in parking structure

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan police are investigating a sexual assault that happened in a parking structure Sunday evening.

The assault happened between 6:20 and 7 p.m. on April 28 at the Glen Street Parking Structure (Lot M-61) at 333 Glen Ave. in Ann Arbor.

Police say the victim met the individual on a dating app, and the assault happened in the suspect's vehicle, a blue four-door SUV.

The suspect is described as a white man with a dark complexion, about 22 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short dark hair and a close-cut beard and mustache.

In addition, the suspect was wearing black pants and a gray shirt at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security by calling 734-763-1131 or um-dpss-tips@umich.edu.