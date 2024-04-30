University of Michigan police investigating sexual assault in parking structure
(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan police are investigating a sexual assault that happened in a parking structure Sunday evening.
The assault happened between 6:20 and 7 p.m. on April 28 at the Glen Street Parking Structure (Lot M-61) at 333 Glen Ave. in Ann Arbor.
Police say the victim met the individual on a dating app, and the assault happened in the suspect's vehicle, a blue four-door SUV.
The suspect is described as a white man with a dark complexion, about 22 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short dark hair and a close-cut beard and mustache.
In addition, the suspect was wearing black pants and a gray shirt at the time of the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security by calling 734-763-1131 or um-dpss-tips@umich.edu.