Police search for suspect in sexual assault, indecent exposure incidents on UM campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan Police Department is searching for a suspect as they investigate a sexual assault and two indecent exposure incidents on the university's campus.

Police believe that the same suspect is connected to all three incidents.

Police say at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, a female student reported that while she was walking on the sidewalk near the NW10 parking lot, a man approached her with his genitals exposed, and he was stimulating himself. Police say he was last seen in a black or dark blue sedan leaving that area.

Shortly after that, another female student reported that she saw a man looking at her from a vehicle while walking near that area. When she got closer to the vehicle, she said the man exited the vehicle with his pants at his knees and approached her while stimulating himself.

The victim says she saw the man return to his vehicle and leave the area. She reported he was in a light yellow or silver sedan.

After that, police received a report at 8:30 p.m. about a sexual assault that had happened earlier that day at 3:30 p.m.

According to the University of Michigan Police Department, a female student reported that a suspect approached her from behind while she was walking in the same area as the indecent exposure incidents, and he groped her through her clothing.

The victim struck the suspect across his face with her umbrella.

Here is how the victims described the suspect(s) to the university police:

White male in his 20s, medium build, wearing a sky-blue t-shirt with no graphics

White male, approximately 6 feet tall, full beard, long wavy brown hair

White male, mid 20's-30, 5'8-5'9, skinny to medium build, short curly red hair, blue eyes, goatee/mustache, bright t-shirt or polo shirt, no hat or glasses

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of Michigan Police Department at 734-763-1131 or Detective John Buehler at jbuehler@umich.edu.