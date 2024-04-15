University of Michigan sees increase in first-year, transfer student applications

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan received a record number of applications from first-year and transfer students for the 2024 fall term.

More than 98,400 students applied for the fall term, up 12% from the 88,000 applications the university received for the same semester last year.

"Our exceptional faculty, cutting-edge facilities and technologies designed to enhance the educational experience, and vibrant campus environment are just a few of the numerous factors driving the increasing interest in our university from high-achieving students," said Adele C. Brumfield, vice provost for enrollment management.

The university specifically saw an increase in applications from the following first-year students:

first-generation students (+14%)

in-state (+3%)

out-of-state domestic (+14%)

students of color (+15%)

international students (+12%)

students from self-reported low-income backgrounds (+17%)

Transfer student applications were also up 12%, with 6,675 applicants, with increases seen in the following categories:

out-of-state (+20%)

first-generation (+10%)

students from self-reported low-income backgrounds (+7%)

students of color (+23%).

Students who were offered admission have until Wednesday, May 1, to accept, according to the release. The fall semester begins on Aug. 26 at the Ann Arbor campus.

In addition, the university used information from the CSS Profile to provide estimated financial aid packages to students because of ongoing delays due to the FAFSA Simplification Act. The CSS is a supplemental financial aid application that is used by the university and other colleges.

Students who submitted the profile received the estimated financial aid package within two weeks of being offered admission, but students must still submit a FAFSA application to get the federal financial aid they qualify for.