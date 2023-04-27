University of Michigan receives $130 million for EV center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new electric vehicle center is moving forward after the State of Michigan gave support for the new facility at the University of Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $130 million appropriation to build the center, which would be located on North Campus with the College of Engineering. Officials say the building would be part of $16.6 billion of projects creating 16,300 jobs in the state.

Plans for the center will go before the U of M Board of Regents for consideration.

"Michigan is competing with everyone to lead the future of cars, chips, and clean energy," said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist in a press release. "Cutting-edge research and development centers like the one here at U-M will bring together the innovators, dreamers, and doers that will help us grow our economy, build the future right here in Michigan, and define the next century of mobility. Governor Whitmer and I were proud to partner with the University of Michigan to get this done."

The university named engineering professor and former auto industry executive Alan Taub as the director of the center. Taub, who Dean of Engineering Alec Gallimore appointed, previously served as vice president of global R&D at General Motors and held roles at Ford and General Electric.

As director, Taub would establish an industry advisory board and with members to identify needs and set workforce development strategies.

"We're undergoing a redefinition of personal mobility in a way we haven't seen in a century," Taub said in a statement. "It requires changes to the vehicles, the infrastructure, consumer behavior, policy and more. We need academia, industry and government to work together to enable a smooth transition. Southeast Michigan drove the evolution of mobility from the horse and carriage to affordable automobiles 100 years ago. We have what it takes to do it again, but the stakes are as tremendous as the opportunity."

U of M officials say $50 million of the funding will support research and development of innovative technology via public-private partnerships. About $20 million of the state investment will go to educational offerings to engage more than 1,200 students a year.