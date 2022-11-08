University of Michigan president's inauguration set for March 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - President Santa J. Ono will be formally installed as the University of Michigan's 15th president in an inauguration ceremony March 7 at Hill Auditorium.

Inauguration Day activities will include an academic symposium early in the day and an all-campus reception following the inauguration ceremony. Exact timing is still being determined.

Ono, an accomplished vision researcher and longtime university administrator, began a five-year term as U-M's president Oct. 14. At U-M, he also is professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences in the Medical School.

Prior to joining U-M, Ono served as president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia since 2016.

An event marked by tradition, the inauguration ceremony begins with a formal academic procession that will include delegates from colleges and universities within Michigan, across the nation and around the world. These esteemed faculty members and leaders of higher education will join members of the Board of Regents, university deans and executive officers, and U-M faculty members.

The ceremony itself follows long-established U-M traditions that include the musical selections. Speakers and performers have yet to be determined.

Following his formal installation, Ono will deliver the traditional President's Address. Presidents through the years have used their inaugurations to reinforce the values of the academy, challenge professors and students to address pressing global issues and share their visions for the institution's future.