University of Michigan police investigate assault, ethnic intimidation against student

By DeJanay Booth

CBS Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a reported assault on campus over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened at about 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 10 on the university's North Campus near Baits Field. A student was walking when a man going in the opposite direction allegedly grabbed the student and made an antisemitic comment, according to police.

An investigation determined the assault to be a crime of ethnic intimidation.

The suspect is described as a college-aged White man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair, wearing a red and black shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a U of M baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact U of M's Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131.

