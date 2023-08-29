University of Michigan internet outage continues; federal investigators involved

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Students at the University of Michigan are still dealing with an internet outage at all three campuses.

The university decided to take the school offline after it said a cybersecurity threat was detected.

According to a statement released by the University of Michigan President Santo Ono, the federal government, along with police is investigating the threat.

Students are unable to access class schedules or online tools at the start of the new semester.

"Yeah, I need the internet right now," said incoming freshman David Shin.

"Yeah, we definitely use the internet a lot," added another student.

Shin said it's been difficult to access important information.

"I haven't been able to access any of the textbooks or go to the campus website yet," he said.

Freshman Taylor Morris is frustrated, too, but is looking on the bright side.

"I mean, it's kind of forced us to be closer in the dorm because we can't be on our phones. We've been hanging out and engaging each other more now," Morris said.

"I heard the incident got hacked by some cybersecurity or something," said Shin.

The University of Michigan said the internet outage affects more than 65,000 students at its Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses.

Officials took the school offline as a precaution and are working with its assurance team and other cybersecurity officials, according to a statement.

All three campuses are expected to be offline for another few days while investigators determine the cause.