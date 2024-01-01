University of Michigan increasing football season ticket prices in 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan is increasing its football season ticket prices for the first time since 2021, the university recently announced.

Ticket prices will increase from $77.50 per game to $82.50 per game for a total cost of $660 for the eight-game home schedule in 2024.

"We've been evaluating the data and carefully weighing our options," Michigan's Director of Athletics, Warde Manuel, said in a statement. "After evaluating multiple factors, including the changes coming to the Big Ten Conference due to expansion, the quality of our future football schedules, and benchmarking other football programs, we are taking this step to ensure the continued success and sustainability of our football program and future athletic operations."

The school says, "A recent analysis of similar Power 5 programs showed pricing for prime seat locations at Michigan Stadium was undervalued. By adjusting the pricing structure, Michigan will be more in line with other programs while still delivering more value to the premium pricing tiers."

Michigan is also implementing new pricing tiers as part of its update for its Preferred Seat Contributions (PSC). In the past, Michigan had standard pricing tiers of Victors, Valiant, Maize, Blue and Endzone, and the price of tickets was the same for each tier.

For 2024, the Victors and Valiants sections will be organized as lower, middle and upper tiers. Pricing for each PSC ticket ranges from $100 for Endzone Lower to $800 for Victors Upper West.

"Implementation of these changes will help Michigan Athletics provide the essential resources needed for the continued success of our football program and each of the 29 sports programs in Michigan Athletics. I want to thank our season ticket holders and donors in advance for their continued support," Manuel said.

Michigan kicks off its 2024 season at home at Michigan Stadium against Fresno State on Saturday, Aug. 31.