University of Michigan hockey team celebrates 100 years

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - University of Michigan's hockey team played its first game on Jan. 12, 1923, at Weinberg Coliseum.

The team, which was led by head coach Joseph Barss and captain Kyle R. MacDuff, beat Wisconsin 2-1 with Eddie Kahn making the first goal, according to the university.

A hundred years later, Michigan will face off against Ohio State Friday and Saturday at the Yost Ice Arena, nearly 59 years after their first match on Feb. 8, 1964. Light-up wristbands will be distributed for the light show throughout Friday's game. On Saturday, the first 3,500 fans will receive an exclusive Michigan hockey tin.

Michigan Ice Hockey Team - 1923 Michigan Athletics

Michigan currently holds nine championships and holds the record for the most appearances in the NCAA tournament and Frozen Four.

The team won its first championship in 1948. But the 1950s was a pivotal decade, winning championships in 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955 and 1956. By this time, four coaches had led the team.

In the 1960s, Michigan's Red Berenson signed with the Montreal Canadiens, making him the first Wolverine to go from college to the National Hockey League. Since then, more than 100 players went to the NHL.

According to Michigan Athletics, Berenson played in the NHL for 17 years with the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and St. Lous Blues before retiring in the 1977-78 season. He would later come back to Michigan in 1984 as the team's head coach.

Under his leadership, the team made 22 consecutive NCAA tournaments from 1991-2012.

In 1964, the team won its seventh NCAA championship.

The 1990s proved to be another good decade, with the team winning its eighth and ninth national championships in 1996 and 1998.

