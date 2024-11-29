University of Detroit Mercy approved to launch School of Optometry in Novi

GM plant explosion injures one worker, Vigil held for victims of house fire, and more top stories

GM plant explosion injures one worker, Vigil held for victims of house fire, and more top stories

GM plant explosion injures one worker, Vigil held for victims of house fire, and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Detroit Mercy received pre-accreditation approval to launch its School of Optometry in Novi.

The new school, located at 41555 W. 12 Mile Road, will be the second School of Optometry in Michigan, the university says in a news release. Classes will begin in the fall of 2025.

University officials say the program's discussion began four years ago to address the growing need for optometrists in Michigan and the United States.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment is projected to increase by 9% between 2023 and 2033.

"This is an exciting day for the University, our Michigan community and for the thousands of prospective students around the country who dream of becoming an optometrist," University President Donald B. Taylor said in a statement. "More than three years of hard work by many talented and dedicated people has contributed to today's announcement."

Students can submit applications starting in December.

The new program comes months after the university opened the Detroit Mercy Eye Institute in Novi in April. The institute has since accepted patients.

For more information on the Detroit Mercy School of Optometry, visit the school's website.