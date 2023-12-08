GM to pay $8 million to 800 UAW members for plant closures, arbitrator says

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 8, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Auto Workers announced about 800 of its members will share close to $8 million in back pay due to an arbitration ruling.

The ruling came after General Motors' closure of the Baltimore, Lordstown, and Warren plants in 2019.

It includes payments for lost overtime, 401K, pension contributions, performance bonuses, and close to $800,000 in interest, according to the letter.

The announcement was posted in a letter to members from Mike Booth, UAW's vice president for the union's GM Department.

The arbitrator awarded nearly everything the UAW sought as a remedy for GM's breach, according to Booth.