Unidentified organs found at Lake Huron Medical Center parking lot

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Port Huron Police Department said they received a report that someone had discovered unidentified organs in the parking lot of Lake Huron Medical Center on Thursday.

Officers, detectives, and the St. Clair County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

The organs were collected and sent to the medical examiner's office for identification and officers said they viewed surveillance video to determine how the organs got there.

The department said they provided a statement to a newspaper company in Port Huron that ran the story about the incident.

After the story was published, the department said they were contacted by a caller who saw the story and explained what happened.

The caller told police they drove to the hospital for an appointment along with other family members and at the hospital they noticed the organs on their vehicle.

The caller said that one of their family members who was at the appointment, works for a local butcher and placed animal organs on her vehicle, according to the department.

The organs were cleaned off the vehicle and onto the parking lot before the caller drove off, police said.

Police said they are still waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner's office.