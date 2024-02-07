Undefeated Dearborn MMA sensation Abe "The Killer" Alsaghir sets sights on making UFC

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - His name is Abe Alsaghir, but in the cage, he is known as "The Killer."

Alsaghir has risen from humble beginnings to become a force to be reckoned with in mixed martial arts. His journey, marked by grit and perseverance, culminated in an impressive 4-0 professional record and a 10-fight win streak, bringing him one step closer to his ultimate dream of joining the UFC.

Originally hailing from Lebanon, Alsaghir relocated to the United States in 2016 before joining the military for two years, serving in the Airborne infantry at Fort Benning. Upon returning, he found his passion for MMA and began training under the guidance of a dedicated team at Detroit Jui Jitsu.

"Our goal has always been to provide our athletes with everything they need to provide at the highest level," said Anthony Fawaz, owner and head grappling coach at Detroit Jiu Jitsu.

Under the mentorship of coaches like Fawaz and Ali Hamka, Alsaghir transformed from a troubled teenager into a disciplined athlete.

"In the beginning, I didn't think he had what it takes. He was a troubled kid, 16-17-year-old, [who] wanted to do what is cool. I told him there is a lot more into it than step into the cage and fight," says Hamka, Alsaghir's striking coach.

Despite initial doubts about his potential, his relentless work ethic and commitment have set an example for other area fighters. "He outworks everybody in the gym," Hamka added.

His first time in the cage, he ended in a stunning 36-second knockout.

"I walked into the cage; I was looking at the lights. All I hear behind me is my coach saying hey, you got to focus, you got to focus," Alsaghir says.

The win gave life to Alsaghir's MMA career. After two years, "The Killer" holds a professional record of 4-0 and is on a 10-fight win streak after beating his latest opponent, Baltimore pro-fighter Jerome Featherstone.

"He's beaten a current UFC fighter, a current PFL fighter, and then he is coming off the Dana White show ... that is how you get in the UFC. We were ready to go. We respected him as a fighter, and then Saturday night, January 13th, is when we got the win," Alsaghir said.

Moving forward, Alsaghir says his eyes are all set on the road to the UFC and making history by becoming the first Lebanese-American to make the UFC Contender Series. The only thing holding back is an invite from Dana White.

"The dream is the UFC. The short-term goal is the Contender Series, to be the first ever Lebanese to get on the Contender Series," Alsaghir expressed.

However, the ultimate goal is to, one day, bring a world title back to Dearborn.

"My one goal in life is to see those three letters on my gloves, and it is UFC. Other than that, I don't want anything in this world. I want those three letters on my gloves. I want to bring a world title back home," Alsaghir says.

For Alsaghir, the dream extends beyond personal glory; it encompasses a desire to bring honor to his family, who has been the ultimate driving force behind his success.

"I lived me and my mom and my brother. No dad. It's always been the three of us. I didn't speak English, nothing, and now look where I am. I am grateful for that. The community has been supportive from Dearborn to all around and now I'm like two fights away from the big stage," Alsaghir says.

As he continues to hone his skills and chase his UFC aspirations, Alsaghir remains grateful for the support he has received and remains determined to leave a lasting legacy in the world of MMA.