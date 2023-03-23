Uncertainty looms over District Detroit project after city council delays vote

(CBS DETROIT) - The debate continues surrounding the approval of District Detroit after the city council delayed a vote on the $1.5 billion downtown development project.

City council pushed back the vote for a week. Council members wanted more time to understand the proposal and ensure it will benefit all Detroiters.

"We're all looking to ensure that it truly is transformational. Not only for downtown but for our city," said City Councilman James Tate.

Olympia Development and Related Companies are behind the mixed-use project with plans to build and renovate 10 buildings, including affordable housing, hotels, office and retails spaces in the area between Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena.

Opponents of the project are concerned over the $600 million in tax incentives and the companies' promise to bring 18,000 jobs which include 6,000 permanent jobs.

"Promises of roughly 12,000 constructions jobs, 6,000 permanent jobs, is just that a promise and there's nothing guaranteed, said one community member during Tuesday's city council meeting.

Community activist Pastor Mo supports the project and believes it will be good for the city, specifically for young people.

"It's too much crime. Too much youth running around with nothing to do and getting into trouble and making it unsafe," he said. "Let's change that safety issue with job security."

Rian English-Barnhill, who works with Olympia Development, said city council's decision to delay the vote is a part of the process.

She said she looks forward to working with them and the public to any address concerns about the project.

"We know this is a really big decision and we will stay close to council and continue to inform residents so they can be enthusiastic about this project as well," she said.

She said the state's deadline to be eligible for the tax incentives is looming and the project could be at risk if council doesn't vote soon.

The vote is expected to happen next week, but the project will still need approval from the Michigan Strategic Fund.