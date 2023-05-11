Umpires under attack at youth baseball games

(CBS DETROIT) - The code of conduct appears to be outdated these days at youth baseball games nationwide.

CBS News Detroit sports anchor Ronnie Duncan caught up with a youth baseball umpire to get his thoughts on the rise in violence against officials.

P.J. Gradowski has been making calls behind the plate for 27 years.

"I don't think I ever heard of umpires or referees getting attacked or verbally abused. But now with social media, everyone is a member of the media with everything they have," he said. "I think you just see it a little bit more now. I don't know if the climate has really changed that much.

"I've had parents follow me to my car in the parking lot and coaches screaming obscenities after the game is over."

Still, there is no way to turn a blind eye to the violence that has taken place before our children.

Although Gradowski wears protective gear from top to bottom and makes an average of $60-65 per game, the price will never be right for him to willingly take a punch in the face.

"I don't think I would walk away. I guess we would have to see that situation, which I don't want to see that situation. I love this game and I love being out there," he said.