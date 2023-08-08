UM, Zingerman's partner to train restaurant employees on how to prevent overdose deaths

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan has launched a restaurant-based pilot program in which employees at the Ann Arbor-based Zingerman's will be trained to help prevent overdose deaths.

Zingerman's Community of Businesses, which is comprised of 11 food-based businesses in Washtenaw County, will launch the program this month in partnership with the University of Michigan's Opioid Research Institute and Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 100,000 deaths each year due to opioid overdoses. Last year, the number of opioid overdose deaths in Michigan was 2,993.

Certified naloxone employees will train Zingerman's employees on how to use and administer naloxone. This is the first time the Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network will provide training to restaurant employees, as they typically train community organizations like law enforcement officials and emergency departments.

"By partnering with Zingerman's and other community-based organizations, we can equip and train community laypeople to respond to opioid overdoses even before first responders arrive," said Gina Dahlem, clinical associate professor of nursing at the University of Michigan. "The sooner we are able to restore a person's breathing, the better likelihood of survival with less complications."

Employees at Zingerman's, a recovery-friendly business that opened in 1982, will be able to decide if they would like to participate in the training.

Individuals who want to participate in the training must also be certified in first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillation.

"As an organization, Zingerman's believes each person is a creative, unique individual who can do great things in life and that business is a way to do good in the world," said Patrick McIntyre, a member of Zingerman's Safety Committee. "In the midst of a national and local overdose epidemic having naloxone available can make the difference between somebody having that opportunity to do great things and not."